Letter: Selecting President

I did vote for President Trump and was, earlier satisfied but, later, demoralized. Now we have a President who has problems with the teleprompter and is agonizingly slow at responding to questions, among other things. I am curious about whether I am the only one who wonders if, this is the best we can do? Are their no better people in this great country who might excel when undertaking the Presidency. I often wonder if I walked down the street at rush hour and pointed out some individual, at random, to take over the job. Might not this individual be able to do what needs to be done and accomplish the daily tasks for this exacting position? Its a sad state of affairs but I'm horribly afraid I may be on the right track.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.