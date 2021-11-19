 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Selecting President
View Comments

Letter: Selecting President

  • Comments

I did vote for President Trump and was, earlier satisfied but, later, demoralized. Now we have a President who has problems with the teleprompter and is agonizingly slow at responding to questions, among other things. I am curious about whether I am the only one who wonders if, this is the best we can do? Are their no better people in this great country who might excel when undertaking the Presidency. I often wonder if I walked down the street at rush hour and pointed out some individual, at random, to take over the job. Might not this individual be able to do what needs to be done and accomplish the daily tasks for this exacting position? Its a sad state of affairs but I'm horribly afraid I may be on the right track.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News