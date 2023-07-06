The writer who stated that the price of gas during the Trump's term was only $2.25 per gal., might have also mentioned a couple of other facts: on Feb, 27, 2020, re: Covid, Trump stated "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear." Two weeks later a nationwide lockdown was initiated. Nine months later the U.S. death toll from Covid had reached almost 400,000. On January 20, 2017, the national debt was 19.9 trillion; on January 20, 2021, the debt had increased to 28.4 trillion. A single cherry-picked fact proves nothing.