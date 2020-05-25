Letter: Self dosing for Covid-19

President Trump is now taking a drug not generally available to just anyone. But you can make your own. Just add Drano and Clorox to your gin and tonic! Drano is sodium hydroxide, Clorox is chlorine, and tonic is quinine. The result? Hydroxychloroquine! The gin is alcohol, tastier than hand sanitizer. NO, don’t do it! I am being sarcastic. It is toxic! The depressing thing is that I have to tell people not to do it. The other depressing thing is that no-one can tell our President about reality.
Richard Norman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
