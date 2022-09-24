Letter: Self respect, not cowardice

Why would Katie Hobbs want to demean and degrade herself by appearing with and engaging conspiracy theorist Kari Lake? Her choice shows self respect and integrity, not cowardice. It would be like debating with Alex Jones about whether or not the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax . Election denier/liar Lake is echoing the tired, hateful, racist rants of Donald Trump, claiming a good many migrants crossing our border are rapists and criminals. How original, Kari. More accurate - our
country and state are being raped and defiled by Republican extremists.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.