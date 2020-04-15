Letter: Self-service

It saddens me to see many state governors out-perform Trump in serving their constituents. They are doing their tasks in a professional manner, armed with facts and well thought out planning. All of this reduces the spread and produces results.
On the other hand, this self-serving president is attacking any critic or journalist that asks a question that he does not either know the answer to or one that may reflect poorly on him. The latter group of questions is by far, the majority.
None of the governor interviews have shown them to be interested in their personal political gain, however Trump seems to speak and answer all questions in a way that will benefit his political ambition.
I wish he would just go back to playing golf at our expense. At least while there, he will not be spreading false information which will risk our countrymen their health. We will pay with dollars, not lives.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
