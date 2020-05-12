Letter: Selfish and Insensitive
View Comments

Letter: Selfish and Insensitive

Why are there so many people not respecting protocols in place for this deadly Coronavirus disease? Do they think they are invincible? Do they not take this deadly disease seriously? Do they not care that they might be carriers without symptoms, only to spread their germs? Obviously not, because some local businesses don't require their employees to wear masks. More people than not don't wear masks! Nor, do they respect policies in place about social distancing. We ALL need to work together and help each other by wearing masks in public and being respectful. All people are vulnerable to this disease! Don't think you aren't.

Karin Militello

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News