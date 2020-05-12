Letter: Selfish and Insensitive

Why are there so many people not respecting protocols in place for this deadly Coronavirus disease? Do they think they are invincible? Do they not take this deadly disease seriously? Do they not care that they might be carriers without symptoms, only to spread their germs? Obviously not, because some local businesses don't require their employees to wear masks. More people than not don't wear masks! Nor, do they respect policies in place about social distancing. We ALL need to work together and help each other by wearing masks in public and being respectful. All people are vulnerable to this disease! Don't think you aren't.
Karin Militello
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
