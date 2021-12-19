Letter: Selfishness

West Virginia has 16% of its population living in poverty. This should suffice for Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to support the Build Back Better legislation that will provide significant help to Americans living in poverty. Instead he has chosen to block passage of the bill.
It is simple. Senator Manchin has given priority to enhancing his career. Getting funds from the corporate world and getting re-elected is more important than helping his constituents improve the quality of their lives with better nutrition, housing, healthcare and education.
Such selfishness is a disgrace and has tragic implications for for the poor living in
West Virginia and the remainder of our country.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.