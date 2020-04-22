Letter: Selfishness

In 75 years I have never seen such a contrast between selfishness and selflessness. Thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders, cleaning staff, drivers, and countless others do their jobs selflessly for our health and protection. We owe them an immense thank you. Yet we see hundreds of fellow citizens displaying the utmost in selfishness as they whine that they want to go back to work, as if every one doesn't. They spout about their constitutional rights of free speech and freedom of assembly and freedom of movement. What they forget is that their right to swing their arm stops a 1/2 inch before your or my nose. They do not have right to infect you or me or anyone else with this virus. It has been known since day one that one can have and spread the virus with no symptoms. With rights come responsibilities. Where is the responsibility to protect fellow citizens?
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
