Letter: Sell DC to Maryland

Sen. Portman, (OH, R) says that if D.C. residents want full representation in the House and Senate the path forward is “retrocession”, Maryland taking back the non-federal part of the district that they ceded to the fledgling federal government in 1788.
Democrats are opposed the proposal, seeing the residents as pawns in achieving two more senate seats from an area with acreage comprising less than 6% of the next smallest state, Rhode Island, that typically votes 90% Democratic.
Republicans like his suggestion since these American citizens will deservedly gain full representation, but this conservative is also concerned about the price Maryland will demand to take this economically dysfunctional loser off our federal ledger.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.