USDOJ OIG Horowitz appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee related to his report on FISA applications obtained in the Russia investigation of Trump. The committee is headed up by Senator Linsey Graham (R). Horowitz had found no political bias in the Russia investigation or applications for FISA warrants. However, Graham read numerous nasty anti-Trump text messages between FBI lead investigative agent Peter Strzok and his paramour FBI attorney Lisa Page. Graham also recounted how an FBI attorney overseeing the FISA warrants had deliberately altered an email from the CIA which indicated Carter Page had worked for them as an asset in Russia. The attorney changed the email that to say Page was not an asset, which helped get the warrant approved. Graham read numerous emails from the attorney that showed animus for Trump. Then there was Christopher Steele and his Dossier, that we know now was based on beer talk at a bar, and was used to obtain the warrants. Steele hated Trump and did not want him elected.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.