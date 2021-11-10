Letter: Sen Kelly Silent on Pres Biden's Lies and Failures

Sen Kelly, you have been strangely quiet during the disastrous first 10 months of Biden's presidency. His policies have been horrible and his blatant lies about those policies unprecedented.
The Afghanistan debacle (“will not be another Saigon”, “if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out”) was declared an “extraordinary success” despite the first American deaths (13) in about 18 months and about 150 Afghans killed. Lied about inflation ("There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation”) while demanding his wasteful & unwanted multi-trillion spending package. Lied about vaccine mandates and then imposed one. Lied about illegal immigration (“Horses running them over … People being strapped”) and flies many into the interior of the US where most will likely ignore their immigration hearings. Lied about the up to $450K being proposed for illegal immigrants separated at the border (“garbage” report) to his administration confirming it.
Sen Sinema has stood up against the wasteful spending package. Are you going to stand up for ANYTHING?
Bill Hefferan
Northwest side
