Letter: Sen. Kennedy forgets who was in office for four years

The entire Trump/Republican Party is drinking Orange Kool-Aid. Every GOP elected official in the country has gone off the deep end. Forget the Arizona crazies (hard to when their antics affect us so distressingly, making us the joke of the country).
In his over-the-top, exaggerated, good-ole-boy-accent, Senator John Kennedy proclaims that President Barak Obama is inviting 400 people to his 60th birthday party. Kennedy was unaware those plans were cut back after sundry complaints.
He stated that that party is the "single biggest thing that has undermined our efforts to make the American people understand we are in a fourth wave ... I have not seen something so irresponsible," admonishing Obama "knows better" and should cancel the bash and have "a beer and a personal pan pizza" with his wife, Michelle, at home.
Kennedy never complained about Trump's numerous, embarrassing superspreader "rallies during the pandemic." Remember Herman Cain died catching COVID in Tulsa. And Trump's flagrant "no masks allowed events" at the White House.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.