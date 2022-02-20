 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sen Kyrsten
Letter: Sen Kyrsten

I'd like to say Sen. Kyrsten supports her constituents not what the Democrats want, because they are not supporting what the people want. Democratic members just go along with "party" issues not constituents issues. Kyrsten does not work that way. I am a Republican and I support Sen Sinema because she stands for the people not a politcal party. All Political Parties should stand for the people and the country. Ie: Protect our boarders, stop illegal immigrants crossing, delete the Death Tax, install tern limits for House and Senate; the Fillabuster should remain as it has worked for years, stop the "Defund the Police" policy. Democrats and Republicans stop your nonsense and support your constituents.

Concepcion Young

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

