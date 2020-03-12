Letter: Sen. McSally awarded for saving animals and tax dollars

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) is a champion for taxpayers and animals and our 2-million-member taxpayer watchdog group is proud to honor her with our Congressional Waste Warrior award.
In just the past year, Sen. McSally—the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat—helped pass and enact historic legislation directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to phase out wasteful and cruel dog, cat and primate testing by 2025. Sen. McSally also helped introduce the bipartisan AFTER Act, a bill to allow healthy dogs, cats, and other animals in federal laboratories to be retired, instead of needlessly euthanized, when experiments are over.
Arizonans, on both two legs and four, are lucky to have Sen. McSally working for them in Washington.
Anthony Bellotti, president and founder, White Coat Waste Project, Washington, D.C.
