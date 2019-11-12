I read the letter questioning Sen. McSally's honor because she is a Republican. I continued reading and found that the letter was written by a former Pima County Superior Court Judge! Are we supposed march naively in lockstep with this person because he was a judge and is blinded by what he perceives as the only way?
Col. McSally retired from active duty with 22 years of commissioned service in the U.S. Air Force. I find it disgraceful for a former judge to question Sen. McSally's honor because she is a Republican and might not vote the way this person sees as the only way to vote. If this person believes that "honor" is attained by voting the way he believes is right and not by 22 years of service to our country and flying combat missions fighting for our freedoms, I feel sorry for him.
Sharon Van Daele
Northwest side
