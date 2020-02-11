Letter: Sen. McSally's vote on Trump

It is regrettable that our own Republican senator would not vote for impeachment. She turned her back on what is a bed-rock principle of her party: conservatism. She ignored both the vote and reasoning of the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt Romney, and the speech against Trump, also by a Republican senator from our state, Jeff Flake, who admonished "politics can make us silent when we should speak and silence can equal complicity."
The irony is that Trump isn't even a "Republican,", but an arrogant, self-promoting party of One.
Jack Mattox
Green Valley
