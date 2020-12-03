 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. McSally should speak up
Letter: Sen. McSally should speak up

Senator McSally has been a defender of democracy with her service in the armed forces. It is time for her to defend democracy again, this time from her position as a Republican Senator, and speak out against the recent actions of President Trump. With his false allegations of election fraud and conspiracy theories, Trump is misleading the American public and weakening our democracy by undermining faith in our election system. His spurious lawsuits are being thrown out by judges across the country. His refusal to allow Biden's teams to begin working on the transition is endangering our national security. His calls for recounts have uncovered no significant miscounts. Though his own Homeland Security staff have said the election was secure, Trump continues to hammer away at our democracy.

It is time for Senator McSally and her Republican colleagues to speak out against this dangerous nonsense. Trump's behavior is a clear and present danger to our democracy.

Sheryl Joy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

