Letter: Sen. McSally Should Vote Against Anthony Tata

Martha McSally must vote against confirming Anthony Tata. Our country is rife with division and fear, and the wisest choice Sen. McSally can make is to not put someone with racist views near the top of the Pentagon. Mr. Tata is well-known for antagonizing Blacks and Muslims, and as Superintendent of public schools in Wake County (North Carolina), there are allegations he discriminated against Latino and disabled students. Since Mr. Tata's nomination to the Pentagon position, more than 50 civil rights groups have voiced their opposition. Should he be confirmed as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, it will not signal unity or hope, which our country needs. As a person of faith, I'm called to love my neighbor. Supporting Mr. Tata's dangerous nomination is not loving, and I pray that Sen. McSally does the right thing for us all.
Regina Johnson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!