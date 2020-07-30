You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Sen. McSally Should Vote Against Anthony Tata
Martha McSally must vote against confirming Anthony Tata. Our country is rife with division and fear, and the wisest choice Sen. McSally can make is to not put someone with racist views near the top of the Pentagon. Mr. Tata is well-known for antagonizing Blacks and Muslims, and as Superintendent of public schools in Wake County (North Carolina), there are allegations he discriminated against Latino and disabled students. Since Mr. Tata's nomination to the Pentagon position, more than 50 civil rights groups have voiced their opposition. Should he be confirmed as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, it will not signal unity or hope, which our country needs. As a person of faith, I'm called to love my neighbor. Supporting Mr. Tata's dangerous nomination is not loving, and I pray that Sen. McSally does the right thing for us all.

Regina Johnson

East side

