Letter: Sen. McSally, trust the public
View Comments

Letter: Sen. McSally, trust the public

Senator Martha McSally recently brushed off a reporter, refusing to answer a question and calling him “a liberal hack.” Apparently desiring to keep media attention on the event, she wrote an op-ed about it for AZcentral.com, then promoted it in her weekly email.

She explains her behavior by claiming reporters are biased, which she believes justifies refusing to answer questions. This position is unsatisfactory for her constituents. Reporters, whatever their personal views, are conduits of information for the public. Most of us can’t approach Sen. McSally to ask a question. We all rely on the press to gather information and report to the citizenry. Surely she trusts us to make our own assessments about the credibility of various sources of information?

I challenge the senator to demonstrate trust in her constituents: end the stonewalling; require witnesses and documents in the impeachment hearings; release the complete transcript of the call. Provide citizens the real evidence. We can decide for ourselves without senators or reporters spinning the facts.

Jim Armstrong

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Democracy

It appears Trump supporters and elected Republicans have received the memo and have all the talking points down. Some I don't dispute but I ha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News