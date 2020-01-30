Letter: Sen. McSally, trust the public

Senator Martha McSally recently brushed off a reporter, refusing to answer a question and calling him “a liberal hack.” Apparently desiring to keep media attention on the event, she wrote an op-ed about it for AZcentral.com, then promoted it in her weekly email.
She explains her behavior by claiming reporters are biased, which she believes justifies refusing to answer questions. This position is unsatisfactory for her constituents. Reporters, whatever their personal views, are conduits of information for the public. Most of us can’t approach Sen. McSally to ask a question. We all rely on the press to gather information and report to the citizenry. Surely she trusts us to make our own assessments about the credibility of various sources of information?
I challenge the senator to demonstrate trust in her constituents: end the stonewalling; require witnesses and documents in the impeachment hearings; release the complete transcript of the call. Provide citizens the real evidence. We can decide for ourselves without senators or reporters spinning the facts.
Jim Armstrong
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.