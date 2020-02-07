Letter: Sen Romney's vote to convict Pres Trump

I sent the below email to M Romney after his vote to convict trump and his eloquent speech about his vote:
Dear Senator Romney
Thank you so much for your courage and integrity in honoring your vow, before God, to be an honest and impartial juror in President Trump's impeachment trial. Of course, as such you had no choice but to convict the President for his egregious, blatant abuse of his office, but given the spinelessness of your Republican colleagues in the Senate, your vote stands out as a lone, shining example of rectitude and honor in an era of craven, lickspittle Republican senators and congressmen/congresswomen who have dishonored their oaths of office to defend the Constitution and, for Senators, their vow of impartiality. They have shamed their states and their country in their endless denial and rationalization of repeated, indefensible conduct by the President.
Again, my sincere thanks; you have the gratitude of many millions of Americans who may not take the time to write to you.
Eric Weiss
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.