Letter: Sen. Ron Johnson
Letter: Sen. Ron Johnson

In a recent Senate hearing concerning the violent insurrection at our Capitol, Senator Johnson, R-Wisconsin, was described in press accounts as spreading disinformation. This suggestion is false. Disinformation is spread either by the ignorant or deliberately by our enemies as propaganda. What Senator Johnson stated, at the hearing, was not true. The opposite of the truth is not disinformation, it is a lie. The question that should be asked by the press of Sen. Johnson is whether he is incompetently ignorant of the facts, an enemy propagandist, or a simple liar? George Orwell stated, "The further society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it." Senator Johnson is truly adrift!

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

