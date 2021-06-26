Letter: Sen. Sinema -- how about requiring REAL filibusters!

To the Editor:
Why Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supports the "filibuster" is beyond me; her recurrent invocations of "bipartisanship" ring completely hollow given the absence of such intent from the GOP.
What I wonder is if the senator would support a return to the old-time filibuster, where senators had to stand (not sit!) and speak, non-stop, 24/7/365, for the entire session if necessary, if there were not enough votes for cloture?
The idea that they can just say "oh, we have 41 votes, so it's filibustered" is just too easy!
Joshua Freeman
Central
