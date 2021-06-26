 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sen. Sinema -- how about requiring REAL filibusters!
View Comments

Letter: Sen. Sinema -- how about requiring REAL filibusters!

  • Comments

To the Editor:

Why Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supports the "filibuster" is beyond me; her recurrent invocations of "bipartisanship" ring completely hollow given the absence of such intent from the GOP.

What I wonder is if the senator would support a return to the old-time filibuster, where senators had to stand (not sit!) and speak, non-stop, 24/7/365, for the entire session if necessary, if there were not enough votes for cloture?

The idea that they can just say "oh, we have 41 votes, so it's filibustered" is just too easy!

Joshua Freeman

Central

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News