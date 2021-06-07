 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Sinema: "Enough"
Letter: Sen. Sinema: "Enough"

“Enough.” That’s what I just said in an email to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema regarding her continued opposition to ending the filibuster because of a supposed belief in the possibility of bipartisanship with the GOP. To think that such a possibility exists in what is now the Party of Trump, is naïve at best and duplicitous at worst.

The vote this morning by McConnell’s tribe of Trump enablers in the U.S. Senate against the creation of a bipartisan January 6 Commission is ample evidence that bipartisanship is doomed for any major legislation. And the fact that Sen. Sinema was one of only two Democrats who didn’t even vote for the commission one way or the other is further evidence of a dereliction of duty on her part.

Sen. Sinema, it’s way past time to start acting like the Democrat you were elected to be, and vote to end the filibuster and start supporting Democrat-sponsored legislation!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

