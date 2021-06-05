Letter: Sen Sinema gerrymandering stand

Dear Editor,
Someone should inform Senator Sinema she is there in Congress to make laws. Not to change behavior. She has appeared to want to be 'bi-partisan' to the point of making poor rationale. Including in that was her statement today and yesterday that gerrymandering is okay. If people want to change something they should change behavior and leave gerrymandering in place.
Doubtful she will change behavior. She could help to change to law, which is why she is there. Make the laws.
Her desire to be bi-partisan may cost her the re-election.
Linda Sharp
East side
