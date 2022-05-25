 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sen. Sinema Must Do Everything She Can

I understand that Senator Sinema supports abortion rights. The right to choose. The right to be in charge of our own bodies. The right to make our own healthcare decisions. The right to not bring a child into the world if we’re not ready or able. The Senator needs to protect that right. She needs to do whatever it takes. Because there is too much at stake if she doesn't. I urge Senator Sinema to be our hero! She will not win any points supporting Republicans; they will not support her. And obviously, way more important, she will cost millions of people their human rights. I urge her to act now and do the right thing; it's urgent and we are counting on her..

Serena Mendoza

West side

