I hope that Senator Sinema knows her state voted her in as a Democrat. We fought hard for her presence and I even donated to the cause. We are seeing articles that indicate she is not representing the people who voted her into office fairly and justly. I urge Sen. Sinema to reconsider her stands on policy and what her positions are—and most of all, remember the people with whom she serves.
I found this article especially disturbing and will continue to watch how Senator Sinema votes. I have thousands of followers and currently support Mark Kelly for Senator. I would hate to think that her presence in the Senate would mean that we would need to support a real Democrat to represent us. http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/10/kyrsten-sinema-trump-2020-democratic-senate-agenda.html
Ana Lewis
East side
