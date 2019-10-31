I hope that Senator Sinema knows her state voted her in as a Democrat.  We fought hard for her presence and I even donated to the cause.  We are seeing articles that indicate she is not representing the people who voted her into office fairly and justly.  I urge Sen. Sinema to reconsider her stands on policy and what her positions are—and most of all, remember the people with whom she serves. 

I found this article especially disturbing and will continue to watch how Senator Sinema votes.   I have thousands of followers and currently support Mark Kelly for Senator.  I would hate to think that her presence in the Senate would mean that we would need to support a real Democrat to represent us.  http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/10/kyrsten-sinema-trump-2020-democratic-senate-agenda.html

Ana Lewis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

