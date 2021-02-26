Letter: Sen. Sinema should help eliminate the filibuster

Democrats have a one vote margin in the Senate and their hold on the House is only slightly more solid. There will be a midterm election in just two years that could put both of these Democratic majorities in jeopardy.
The only way for Democrats to keep—or even expand—their majorities is to show voters they have used these two years productively to enact legislation that provides tangible benefits to the American people. Voters fully expect Democrats to deliver on their promises regarding the pandemic, economic stimulus, climate change, and the environment
Unfortunately, Mitch McConnell and Republicans will do everything they can to block Democratic accomplishments. They will use the filibuster shamelessly to try to keep Democrats from enacting anything. That is why this relic of the past needs to be eliminated.
I urge our Senior Senator, Krysten Sinema, to join with other Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and allow them to do what voters elected them to do.
John Covert
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.