Letter: Sen. Sinema Shows Leadership in Support of Infrastructure Investment
By voting to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act this week, U.S. Senator Sinema has demonstrated leadership and commitment to fix and modernize our nation’s infrastructure. In Arizona there are over 132 bridges and over 3,100 miles of highway in poor condition. And over the last decade, commute times here have gone up by 11 percent, meaning we’re spending less time with our families or adding to the state’s economy. Aging infrastructure also hurts our state’s manufacturers, making it harder for them to move the equipment they build to their customers across the country and around the world. Plus, getting infrastructure done this year can create nearly a half million U.S. manufacturing jobs within the next few years, including 100,000 above average paying equipment manufacturing jobs. We urge the U.S. House to follow the example by Sen. Sinema to do what’s best for our nation by working together to get infrastructure done this year.

Dennis Slater

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

