Letter: Sen. Sinema: You’re Blowing It
It should be low-hanging fruit when a politician is handed an opportunity to simultaneously serve the country and their own electoral interests. That is why Sen. Sinema’s procedural blocking of the For the People Act is so puzzling. While I appreciate her efforts in support of infrastructure, that issue is not nearly as existential as preserving the right to vote. I urge Senator Sinema to not allow the Senate’s undemocratic filibuster rule to block a vote for the Act. If she continues to do so, I suspect her legacy will be one of failing the country on her way out the door as a one-term, soon to be forgotten senator.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

