Letter: Senate Debate

I watched the televised debate for the Arizona Senate seat. It seemed that ninety percent of the time Blake Masters was attacking Mark Kelly's voting record while Mark Kelly attact Balke Masters percieved position on topics. Marc Victors (L), was either ignored or cutoff during mist of the evenings debate. Marc Victors wasn't even allowed to finish his closing remarks.

Pundits say that you must beling to one if the two dominant political parties to have a chance to win. Remember that Senator Bernie Sanders is an independent and that Jesse Ventura was an independent when he became governor if Minnesota.

Politicians from both political parties owe favors to their supportors. No wonder our country is thirty one trillion dollars in debt, runway inflaton, homelessness, open borders, forced green energy, and runaway crime .

I agree with Marc Victors that these problems are longstanding encompassing BOTH political parties. It is time for a change. Marc Victors for Senator

Thomas Wenzel

East side