Letter: Senate Filibuster
Many Democrats are arguing the filibuster undermines the democratic principle of majority rule. Local and national Democrat activists are upset with Senator Sinema over her position supporting the filibuster. It’s time for a little history lesson.

During the 2019-2020 Congressional term, a record-breaking 328 filibusters were recorded with Democrats in the minority.

Since 2009, 657 filibusters were recorded under Democratic minorities while 609 filibusters were recorded under Republican minorities. Between 1991 and 2008 Democrats filibustered 63 while the Republicans filibuster 89 times.

In other words, the Democrats used the filibuster 720 times to the republicans 698 since 1991.

So I would like know how the filibuster undermines democratic principles of majority rules when both parties have used it almost equality. The way I see it the democrats are only wanting to abolish the filibuster so they can push though their socialist agenda at the expense of the minority party. As you guess I stand with the Senator on this issue.

Michael Wallace

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

