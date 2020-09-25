Letter: Senate GOP Hypocrisy Sept 23rd article

You ran a piece in the Star on September 23 reporting on the hypocrisy of the GOP flipping on their position regarding the Supreme Court Nominee and appointment. What you didn’t report is that the exact same rhetoric that the Republicans are using in 2020 is the same rhetoric that came out of the mouths of Shumur, Pelosi, and yes even Joe Biden in 2016. The same things the Democrats said about the appointment then is the same things the Republicans are now saying in 2020. The exact same arguments that the Republicans used in 2016 is now the same things that the Democrats are saying now. The difference in 2020 is that the Republicans control both the White House and the Senate. Not the same slam dunk that Obama was looking at in 2016. Given the “mutual flip-flop” on both sides, it’s safe to say that they are ALL hypocrites. Every single one of them. Thus is the state of politics today. Hypocrisy at its finest.
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
