Letter: Senate holding up vote on background checks

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Senate still holding up vote on gun background checks."
Mary Reed writes about the need for background checks. She was shot along with Gabby Gifford in 2011. What she leaves out of the article is the shooter Jared Lee Loughner passed a background check at Sportsmans Warehouse. A background check didn't stop him probably because government agencies don't put all the valid information into the system. Also with universal background checks how are they enforced without registration of all firearms. Registration is never mentioned with universal background checks by the "Reasonable Gun Control Legislation " advocates. Figure out background checks without registration and gun owners might be more receptive.
Mark Smedley
Foothills
