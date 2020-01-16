Letter: Senate Impeachment Procedures

Senator Martha McSally’s service to our country is highly honorable. Rising to the rank of USAF Colonel, she has fought for women’s rights and other needed changes. She knows right from wrong.
Senator Mitch McConnell has preemptively decided there will not be witnesses in the impeachment trial.
The Articles of Impeachment are the basis of the trial, and truth the foundation for making a decision. I’ve urged Senator McSally to vote to allow witnesses and cross-examination. Each party should be entitled to call three witnesses, enforceable by subpoena and not dismissible by “Executive Privilege.” Let the President, and our Country, have a fair trial.
I’ve asked Senator McSally to do what is right and uphold the Constitution. I ask that you contact Senator McSally and encourage her to support the call for witnesses. The civil health of our nation depends on it.
Bryan Bates
Downtown
