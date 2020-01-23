Letter: Senate Impeachment "Trial"

The House’s impeachment case was rock solid and unchallenged. Just as in the Mueller Investigation, the president, falsely claimed executive privilege to deny testimony by his key staff and it appears that the shame sham trial proceedings are planned for the senate “trial”. This is the clearly valid argument for the obstruction of Congress charge. The Hunter Biden issue is in no way comparable in importance to the issue of the president’s wrongdoing in Ukraine. Biden’s son taking a high-paying job with a Ukraine energy company may look inappropriate due to the appearance of seeking American political influence, but no crime was actually committed or attempted. Trump used the power of the presidency, to bribe and extort actual personal political favors. Without witnesses, there will be no fair trial, resulting in a totally phony “not guilty” travesty. History will record that record forever, and hopefully for all of our sake, the American people will react by throwing all the bums out in the next election.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.