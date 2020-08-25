Letter: Senate Intelligence Committee Report

Years into impeached Trump’s maladministration he, his personal lawyer Bill Barr, and his lackeys in Congress, after calling the Mueller Russian investigation a hoax, hiding information from Mueller, and lying about the report’s contents, after Senate Republicans acquitted Trump in an evidence-free proceeding they called a trial, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee has released its conclusions corroborating practically everything the U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously confirmed and Robert Mueller concluded, with additional findings that Trump and Paul Manafort, his convicted campaign manager, Roger Stone, his convicted campaign operative, Ivanka and Don Trump, Jr., over an extended period of time did sell out our country and its democracy to Putin in exchange for information hacked from DNC computers, so they could treasonously steal an election.
So, what next? Bill Barr and the Republicans will continue headlong into their already discredited investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden and Burisma, ignoring their own traitorous conduct, and spouting lies about the Bidens.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
