Re: the Nov. 15 letter "DC needs to get on with governing."
This letter is factually incorrect.
The House of Representatives has passed numerous bills that would lower prescription drug prices, protect pre-existing conditions, fund infrastructure projects along with improving conditions for veterans. The vast majority of these bills now languish on Mitch McConnell's desk who refuses to have them come up for a vote or even a debate.
It's Sen. Mitch McConnell's lack of action and intransigence on House passed bills that are thwarting measures that could improve the lives of our citizens. The House is demonstrating it can walk and chew gum at the same time, while the Senate is run by the Grim Reaper, a name McConnell himself endorsed.
The impeachment proceedings have nothing to do with nothing being done in Washington.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
