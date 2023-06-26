The Senate Judiciary Committee has authority to do something about this. It can initiate a Joint Resolution - to be passed by both houses of Congress and forwarded to the states for ratification - amending Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution to add the following bolded language:

“The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. THE SUPREME COURT SHALL ADOPT A CODE OF CONDUCT BINDING UPON ITS OWN JUDGES AND JUDGES OF THE INFERIOR COURTS. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.”