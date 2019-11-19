Our democracy depends on trust in the outcome of our elections. Right now, that trust is under threat due to cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The Senate can help states fix those vulnerabilities by approving much needed funding. The continuing budget resolution keeping the government operating right now expires on November 21st. The Senate will likely either pass an appropriations bill to keep our government running, or another continuing resolution, by that date. We need one or the other to include sufficient funding for states to secure their voting systems in time for the 2020 elections. Experts say this will take $600 million or more. Senator McConnell has come out in support of $250 million in election security funding, but that is not nearly enough. Imagine the chaos and civil strife that could ensue if voters have any doubts about the outcome of the 2020 elections up and down the ballot! From one concerned citizen to others: Contact Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, and urge them to support $600 million for election security.
Sarah Congdon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.