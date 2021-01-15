 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senate Must Vote to Convict
View Comments

Letter: Senate Must Vote to Convict

Numerous recent letters to the editor have urged removing the current president from office. Trump could be removed for conviction on his second impeachment charge. That would prevent him from holding federal office again. Failing that, retired Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Feldman's suggestion in his 1/14/21 opinion letter regarding Representative Finchem et al could be brought to bear. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states in part, no person who 'shall have engaged in insurrection against the Constitution, shall... hold any office, civil or military under the United States..." Only by assuring that Trump can never hold office again will the country truly be rid of him.

Michael Gillette

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News