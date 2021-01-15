Letter: Senate Must Vote to Convict

Numerous recent letters to the editor have urged removing the current president from office. Trump could be removed for conviction on his second impeachment charge. That would prevent him from holding federal office again. Failing that, retired Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Feldman's suggestion in his 1/14/21 opinion letter regarding Representative Finchem et al could be brought to bear. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states in part, no person who 'shall have engaged in insurrection against the Constitution, shall... hold any office, civil or military under the United States..." Only by assuring that Trump can never hold office again will the country truly be rid of him.
Michael Gillette
Northeast side
