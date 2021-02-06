Letter: Senate Neogitation with White House

It is not the Constitutional process for the US Senate to negotiate with the White House over impending legislation. The President's "proposal", Constitutionally, is a "suggested measure". It has no force until one or the other house of Congress accepts it as a basis for legislation and starts to mark it up. President Trump, wrongly, stuck his oar in here. It is for the House or Senate to formally accept the Adminstration's proposal as a bill - a Representtive or Senator must intoduce it, and the chamber must take it under consideration. Only then is the White House proposal negotiable, in the Congress and among the caucuses. After both houses pass a Conference Report the President has his part again: sign, allow to pass, or veto with written issues. Back in the Congress, the vetoed bill can be modified to suit the Preseident or passed over his objections. Thar's the system!
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.