Letter: Senate provisions in COVID 19 relief package

Senator Mitch McConnel has, once again, shown he has little concern for the needs of those suffering from the effects of this pandemic. His COVID 19 Relief Package contains no provisions for extending the moratorium on evictions, no emergency rental assistance, no 15% increase in SNAP benefits, or in raising the SNAP benefits for single, mostly older adults, a minimal expansion of unemployment insurance, and no increase in expanding Medicaid funding to address the increased need resulting from the pandemic. Does he really want to see whole families forced to live on the streets, or yet a greater number of cars lined up at already overburdened food banks? With a $15 billion increase in levels of Pentagon spending since 2017, it seems the one that should be starved is the Pentagon.
Joan Finn
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
