Letter: Senate Race
Reported in another Arizona paper, three former astronauts endorsed Senator McSally in the US Senate race over fellow astronaut Mark Kelly. As reported, “The astronauts say that while McSally has a record of accomplishments to point to, Kelly's positions remain largely unknown. And they wrote, "...having 'astronaut' on your resume does not mean you’d be a good U.S. senator." The three are Tom Stafford (former Air Force test pilot and deputy chief of staff for research, development and acquisition), Charlie Duke (former USAF test pilot), and Jack Lousma (pilot of the Skylab 3 Space Station mission and commander of the third space shuttle orbital test flight). These three former astronauts have reputations to uphold. They are exceptionally accomplished and highly respected.

Douglas May

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

