I was shocked to here their statements . Do they really want all the suspects and witnesses collaborating to Cover their backside or get their stories straight. Maybe a think tank with Rudy, et al. to figure out what to say!!! I think law enforcement says the first step in an investigation is to separate the suspects and witnesses. The object is to get the truth. Mueller’s investigation resulted in about 34 indictments with fairness. If President Trump is impeached (charged). He will have the best lawyers in the world and billions of dollars and all the evidence to defend him.
Americans deserve the truth.
pat manion
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.