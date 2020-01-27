Letter: Senate's Actions are Just Latest Example of Stealing an Election

Trump will not be removed by a Republican controlled Senate. The evidence is overwhelming but they don’t care that he tried to use a foreign government to win this year’s election, because that is how they roll. Throughout history, conservatives have used gerrymandering, poll taxes, literacy tests, purged voter registrations, reduced polling stations and even more direct forms of fraud to disenfranchise citizens who might vote them out of office. Cheating to win is enshrined within their dogma. This is just the latest example of their dishonesty and cowardice.
That is why Trump is their champion. He cheated in business and now he cheats in politics. Paraphrasing, he said yesterday “We have the materials. They don’t.” A blatant admission of their obstructionism.
Why should we expect them to suddenly do the right thing? If they don't, we must do it in November; ditto for McSally.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.