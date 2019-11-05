The latest reported strategy of senate Republicans is to admit the obvious quid pro quo of Trumps dealing with the Ukraine president but claim this interference in our election doesn't warrant impeachment. This seems like a risky move for our country since "this street runs both ways". The Democrats could invite foreign involvement in the 2020 election by requesting foreign investigations of Trumps overseas dealings which have raised red flags in the areas of money laundering, under the table payoffs. tax fraud and vulnerability to extortion among others. Our elections would then be completely tainted by foreign interference and we'd have our citizen-voted democracy forever changed.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.