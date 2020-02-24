Letter: Senate Under the Microscope

Now that the kangaroo-court trial is over, the Senate may believe they can, now, get back to business as usual. No such luck. They are under a microscope—even with their base. Over 75% of polled voters wanted evidence and testimony. Those senators who opposed the will of the electorate won't be forgotten. Arizona Senators, in the event it is forgotten, represent the entire state regardless of district. The people's House fulfilled their constitutional duty and represented, aptly, the electorate. The Senate, under the mis-direction of leader McConnell, has not. Nationally, only a dwindling base—a clear minority—support the current corrupt administration. Stay tuned in November for the consequences.
Steven Elwood
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.