 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Senate Vote Against Aiding Sick Veterans

  • Comments

Please remember July 28, 2022.

That's the day 25 Senators reversed their vote to deny health care to brave Veterans who served our country, but succumbed to lung and other diseases resulting from breathing polluted air on military bases with toxic burn pits.

We, the voters, elected these Senators to send our soldiers to war. It's on us, when

these so-called "representatives of the people" play hypocrite-games, while those obedient soldiers suffer and die from their exposure to toxic fumes.

Remember this day.

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News