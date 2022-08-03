Letter: Senate Vote Against Aiding Sick Veterans

Please remember July 28, 2022.

That's the day 25 Senators reversed their vote to deny health care to brave Veterans who served our country, but succumbed to lung and other diseases resulting from breathing polluted air on military bases with toxic burn pits.

We, the voters, elected these Senators to send our soldiers to war. It's on us, when

these so-called "representatives of the people" play hypocrite-games, while those obedient soldiers suffer and die from their exposure to toxic fumes.

Remember this day.

Jon Sebba

Northwest side