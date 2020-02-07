Letter: Senate votes to acquit Trump

This conversation was just overheard outside the chambers after the Senate voted to acquit Trump. It was between two Republican Senators A and B:
A: First of all, congratulations...job well done. Although, can you believe those Dems. They actually expected us to find our Master guilty and we didn't even hear from WITNESSES!!
B: I know, AND, we didn't even see any actual, you know, DOCUMENTS!
A: Well, at least justice was served.
B: Yeah, served up like a cold bowl of chili.
A: What? Wait..that didn't make any sense.
B: Sure it did, it makes as much sense as Trump's defense team's arguments.
A and B together: BWAH, HA, HA.
A: Getting kind of cold out there, what a great day to pull the wool over the Constitution and the American people.
B: Hear Hear!!!
Mark Martin
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.