Letter: Senate

A recent writer questioned the legitimacy of the Senate to convict President Trump after leaving office. Article I of the US Constitution gives the Senate “the sole power to try all impeachments.”
The writer accused the Senate of “rewriting the Constitution at their pleasure” and reasoned that such a decision was “the authority of judges.” The Constitution doesn’t give the judiciary the power to make rules for the House or Senate and it has a history of not interfering with Legislative business.
In 1993, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the “sole powers” directive in the Constitution. In Nixon V USA it stated, “The common sense meaning of the word ‘sole’ is that the Senate alone shall have authority to determine whether an individual shall be acquitted or convicted.” Justice Clarence Thomas (the only current Justice to hear the Nixon case) ruled with the majority in that opinion.
Let Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.